Idaho folk singer who recorded 20 albums dies at 83

In this 1999 photo, folksinger Rosalie Sorrels belts out a song at her Grimes Creek, Idaho, home during a photo shoot. Sorrels, a Grammy-nominated folk singer and native of Idaho who recorded more than 20 albums and performed at top folk festivals around the country, has died at age 83. Sorrels died on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Reno, Nev., at the home of her daughter, Holly Marizu. Idaho Statesman via AP Chris Butler