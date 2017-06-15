Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito starts 5-day visit to Denmark

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito, right, and Crown Prince Naruhito walk at Haneda international airport in Tokyo. Prince Naruhito has pledged to tackle every task of an emperor with devotion and care just like his father when he assumes the Chrysanthemum throne. Emperor Akihito last August expressed his wish to abdicate, though in veiled language, citing his age and health. Eugene Hoshiko, File AP Photo