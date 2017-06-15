FILE- In this May 26, 2016, file photo, Shanduke McPhatter, left, brother of Ronald McPhatter, and his mother Rose McPhatter, right, are surrounded by supporters during a news conference outside of Irving Plaza Thursday, May 26, 2016, in New York. Ronald McPhatter, 33, was fatally shot and others were injured in the shooting at Irving Plaza before a T.I. concert. Daryl Campbell, a hip-hop podcaster, pleaded guilty Thursday, June 15, 2017, to gun charges in connection with the fatal shooting at the popular New York concert venue.
FILE- In this May 26, 2016, file photo, Shanduke McPhatter, left, brother of Ronald McPhatter, and his mother Rose McPhatter, right, are surrounded by supporters during a news conference outside of Irving Plaza Thursday, May 26, 2016, in New York. Ronald McPhatter, 33, was fatally shot and others were injured in the shooting at Irving Plaza before a T.I. concert. Daryl Campbell, a hip-hop podcaster, pleaded guilty Thursday, June 15, 2017, to gun charges in connection with the fatal shooting at the popular New York concert venue. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo

June 15, 2017 5:19 PM

Man pleads guilty after fatal shooting at TI show venue

NEW YORK

A hip-hop podcaster has pleaded guilty to gun charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a popular New York concert venue before a T.I. performance.

Daryl Campbell entered the plea Thursday in Manhattan federal court.

The May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza happened just before T.I. was to perform. A bodyguard of rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave, was killed in the shooting. Three other people, including Collins, were wounded.

Campbell is known professionally as Taxstone. He pleaded guilty to two gun charges, admitting illegally possessing a firearm from another state. Authorities say that gun was used to kill Ronald McPatter.

A judge asked him if he used the weapon. He said he did not.

Campbell remains in custody. He faces up to 10 years in prison. No sentencing date was set.

