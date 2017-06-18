Celebrities

Monet exhibit at Currier to showcase 4 paintings

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H.

A beloved Claude Monet painting has returned to its home at New Hampshire's Currier Museum of Art after an eight-month tour, and will be back on display, along with three others that show the artist's evolution.

The exhibit "Monet: Pathways to Impressionism" opens July 1 and runs until Nov. 13 at the Manchester museum.

Monet's 1869 landscape, "The Bridge at Bougival," was acquired by the museum in 1949. It has recently been shown at major exhibitions in Houston, Fort Worth, Texas, and San Francisco.

The Currier is holding Monet tours on July 16 and Aug. 26, and a children's event on July 24.

