Comic shop plans expansion after $50,000 grant

The first African-American woman to own a comic book store on the East Coast is planning on expanding her store after being awarded a $50,000 grant.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2rKTEqh ) the Knight Foundation selected Ariell Johnson out of more than 4,500 applicants this week.
Johnson opened her store, Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse in Philadelphia in 2015.
Johnson says she plans to turn her store into "Amalgam University." She wants to help those without the means to go to art school to be able to compete with popular comic books.
Johnson says she plans to offer local writers and illustrators classes on drawing, writing, pitching and publishing.
The store will be twice its current size after construction is completed next year.
