Celebrities

June 19, 2017 2:35 AM

Fundraiser to be held to help foster kids go to college

The Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.

A fundraising dinner is being held this week in Grand Rapids to help Michigan's foster children go to college.

The state says 13,000 kids are in foster care but less than 10 percent go to college after high school. A scholarship fund helps students who need money.

The dinner will be held Thursday night at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Admission is $100. There will be a silent auction and raffles for Detroit Tigers tickets and tickets to a Michigan State-Notre Dame football game.

Anyone who can't attend the event can make a donation at www.fosteringfutures-mi.com . Contributions are tax-deductible.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills 1:40

University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills
Pride fills the streets of our Capital City 2:34

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City
Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 1:52

Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners

View More Video