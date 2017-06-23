Artist invites community to color in his downtown mural art

An artist in Maine's capital city is asking members of the community to come together and help add color to a large black-and-white mural outline.
Clint Pettengill, an artist who studied at the University of Maine at Augusta, is inviting Augusta residents to help finish his mural on Saturday. The Kennebec Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tB4bpV ) Pettengill is one of a few artists working to create new murals and public art in downtown Augusta.
City officials designed the mural program to help draw tourism to the city and to spur economic and community development in Augusta. The Saturday community mural-painting will also coincide with a planned family festival at a nearby park.
