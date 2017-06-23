Billie Jean King celebrates 45th anniversary of Title IX

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2016, file photo, Billie Jean King gestures while speaking at the NFL Women's Summit in San Francisco. Billie Jean King celebrated the 45th anniversary of Title IX at the New York Historical Society, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Title IX, was signed into law on June 23, 1972. It opened doors for girls and women by banning sex discrimination in all federally funded school programs, including sports. Ben Margot, File AP Photo