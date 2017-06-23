Teenage boy from Mumbai slum dances way to NY ballet school

In this June 12, 2017 photo, 15-year-old ballet dancer Amiruddin Shah waits before a performance in Mumbai, India. The teenage son of a welder from a Mumbai slum has won a spot at the prestigious American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School in New York. Shah was doing backflips and contemporary dance when his Israeli-American instructor first discovered his talent. Now, he’s trying to raise funds to cover his training in the US. Rajanish Kakade AP Photo