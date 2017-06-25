FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016 file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. Jennifer Allen, a publicist for Andrews, confirms Sunday, June 25, 2017, that the 38-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host married the 35-year-old Stoll over the weekend.
June 25, 2017 10:17 AM

Erin Andrews, ex-NHL player Jarret Stoll marry in Montana

The Associated Press
Sportscaster Erin Andrews and former NHL player Jarret Stoll have tied the knot.

Jennifer Allen, a publicist for Andrews, confirms that the 39-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" co-host married the 35-year-old Stoll over the weekend.

People magazine first reported the nuptials. According to the magazine, the wedding was held Saturday at sunset in Montana in front of a small group of family and friends. Andrews wore a gown designed by Carolina Herrera.

The couple, who started dating in 2012, got engaged in December at Disneyland.

Andrews described the proposal to ABC's "Good Morning America " in January, saying: "We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there, and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland. I was bawling like a child."

