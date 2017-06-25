Erin Andrews, ex-NHL player Jarret Stoll marry in Montana

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016 file photo, Fox Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Atlanta. Jennifer Allen, a publicist for Andrews, confirms Sunday, June 25, 2017, that the 38-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host married the 35-year-old Stoll over the weekend. David Goldman, File AP Photo