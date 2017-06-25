Celebrities

Massive fire engulfs 2 shore houses, none injured in fire

The Associated Press
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J.

A fire has created a thick cloud of black smoke visible for miles on the Jersey shore.

Wildwood Crest police received reports of the blaze Sunday afternoon. Arriving officers found two homes engulfed in flames and smoke.

Fire Chief Ronald Harwood says no civilians or firefighters were injured, and the fire was deemed under control around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Dozens of firefighters were involved in the effort to reduce the flames, with multiple departments responding.

The fire drew many observers, as the plume of smoke could be seen for miles due to its large size.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

