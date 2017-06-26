Kentucky music festival sets attendance record

A new attendance record has been set at a bluegrass music festival in Kentucky.
A statement from the International Bluegrass Music Museum says more than 26,000 people attended the 14th annual ROMP: Bluegrass Roots & Branches Festival, which was held June 21-24. The bluegrass museum says crowds traveled to the event from 39 states and four countries.
The largest crowd attended Saturday night for headline acts that included the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, The SteelDrivers and Keller Williams' Grateful Grass.
The last record for the Owensboro music festival was set in 2015 when more than 25,000 people attended.
