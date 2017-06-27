Sarah Palin sues paper for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Sarah Palin, political commentator and former governor of Alaska, walks on the sideline before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle. Palin is accusing The New York Times of defamation over an editorial that linked one of her political action committee ads to the mass shooting that severely wounded then-Arizona Congressman Gabby Giffords, according to a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Scott Eklund, File AP Photo