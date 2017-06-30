Friday's Sports in Brief

BASKETBALL
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers says a contract will be finalized with two-time MVP Stephen Curry once the free agency moratorium ends July 6.
The Warriors confirmed that in an email to The Associated Press on Friday night. Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon Sports, first told ESPN that the deal will be worth $201 million over five years, a record for the NBA.
Curry, who won the MVP the past two years and earned $12 million this season, scored 28.1 points in the playoffs while also contributing 6.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
On Thursday, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant declined to opt in for the second year of his contract with Golden State and becomes an unrestricted free agent. That was an expected move, as he said he plans to do his part to keep the core of the champion Warriors intact to chase more titles by giving the team financial flexibility.
SOCCER
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi and his childhood sweetheart headed to the altar Friday night in his hometown for a wedding ceremony attended by some of the biggest names in soccer.
About 250 guests were expected at the marriage of Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo at a luxury hotel. They included Barcelona teammates Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, who will be joined by his wife, Colombian singer Shakira.
Argentines were abuzz over the wedding in Rosario, an agricultural hub and the country's third-largest city about 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Buenos Aires.
About 150 journalists were allowed to cover the event, but were given no direct access to the ceremony or the party afterward.
Curious onlookers also gathered near the heavily guarded site hoping to snap photos of the soccer stars.
Messi, 30, grew up in a lower-middle-class neighborhood in Rosario along with two brothers and a sister. His bride, 29, was the cousin of a close Messi friend and the two shared a close relationship from a young age.
GAMBLING
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Legislature has passed a bill to regulate and tax daily fantasy sports and sent it to Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
The bill was passed Friday by the state Senate and would impose a 10.5 percent tax on the winnings of companies that offer daily fantasy sports.
The contests allow people to deposit money in accounts, create fantasy rosters of sports teams by selecting real players and then compete against other contestants based on the statistical performances of those players to win money.
Democratic Sen. James Whelan says the bill would raise $6.6 million a year in tax revenue.
Christie has championed New Jersey's effort in an attempt to use sports gambling revenues to bolster the sagging fortunes of the state's casino and horse racing industries.
UMPIRE
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A ball apparently thrown from the stands at Miller Park struck first-base umpire Joe West directly in the back of the head, leading to a seven-minute delay during the Miami-Milwaukee game as security personnel tried to locate the culprit.
West was positioned behind the bag with one out and Milwaukee's Travis Shaw on first base in the fourth inning Friday. West remained on his feet after the ball struck him and remained at his post when play resumed.
Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler, who is on the disabled list with a back strain, tweeted: "I hope they file assault charges for whoever just hit Joe West with the baseball. Absolutely ridiculous."
The 64-year-old West, nicknamed "Cowboy" Joe, worked his 5,000th career regular-season game last week. He's the third umpire to work at least 5,000 games, joining Hall of Famer Bill Klem (5,375) and Bruce Froemming (5,163).
West made his major league debut as a 23-year-old on Sept. 14, 1976. He joined the National League staff full time in 1978. His 40 seasons umpiring in the majors are the most by any umpire.
West also has also worked two All-Star Games, 123 postseason games and six World Series.
