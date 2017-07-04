Man dies after driver plows into music store, strikes him

Police in Henderson say a man who was struck by a vehicle that plowed into a music store has died.
Police say the man on Monday was transported in critical condition from the scene of the crash to a local hospital, where he died later.
The Clark County coroner's office has identified the man as 81-year-old Henderson resident Jerome Lloyd Eisenberg.
Henderson Police Department officer Rod Peña says the driver was not injured when the vehicle veered into the store.
Peña described the crash as an "accident." He says he does not expect the driver to be charged.
The crash remains under investigation.
