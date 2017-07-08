Ex-judo star poised to win Mongolia presidential runoff

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Mongolian Democratic Party presidential candidate Khaltmaa Battulga votes at a polling station during a run-off election for the country's presidency in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Preliminary results early Saturday, July 8 after most of the polling stations were counted showed Battulga of the Democratic Party was leading with 50.6 percent of the vote. Xinhua via AP, File Asigang