Final weekend to take in New England Watercolor Society show

Art lovers have a final weekend to take in the New England Watercolor Society's latest exhibit at the Newport Art Museum.
The 2017 New England Regional Juried Exhibition features 60 paintings by area artists including those from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Organizers of the show, which runs through Sunday, say it's the result of a selection process that sifted through more than 500 submissions from some of the finest watercolor artists in the region. Paintings are available for purchase.
The New England Watercolor Society describes itself as one of "the oldest and most prestigious watercolor organizations in the country."
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Ave. in Newport.
