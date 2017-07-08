Trial to decide if railroad shares blame in movie crew death

In this photo taken April 9, 2014 Elizabeth and Richard Jones, flip through photos of their daughter Sarah Jones, the 27-year-old camera assistant killed by a freight train while filming a movie in southeast Georgia, as they sit in their attorney's office, in Atlanta. After a freight train ran over Sarah Jones as she worked with a crew shooting a movie scene on a Georgia railroad bridge, the film's director spent a year in jail for the 27-year-old camera assistant's death. Now Jones' parents are asking a civil jury to find the railroad shares some of the blame in the 2014 collision during filming of the planned Gregg Allman biographical movie "Midnight Rider." David Goldman AP Photo