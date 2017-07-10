Blac Chyna, center, and her attorney Lisa Bloom, left, arrive for a hearing seeking a restraining order against her former fiancee Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chyna has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying and domestic violence over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter.
Blac Chyna, center, and her attorney Lisa Bloom, left, arrive for a hearing seeking a restraining order against her former fiancee Rob Kardashian on Monday, July 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. Chyna has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying and domestic violence over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian’s Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. Jae C. Hong AP Photo

Celebrities

July 10, 2017 8:32 AM

Rob Kardashian's ex-fiancee arrives at court for hearing

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Rob Kardashian's former fiancée Blac Chyna has arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse to seek a restraining order against the reality television star.

Chyna and her attorney Lisa Bloom walked into the downtown Los Angeles courthouse Monday morning without speaking to reporters.

Bloom has accused Kardashian of cyber bullying over a series of lurid Instagram posts he made last week. The posts got Kardashian's Instagram account shut down, but he continued his attacks on Twitter. The posts became a worldwide trending topic

Kardashian and Chyna announced their engagement in April 2016 and starred in an E! reality show about their relationship. The couple split up a month later. Their daughter, Dream, was born last November.

