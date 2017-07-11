Celebrities

July 11, 2017 6:44 PM

Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

The three California men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat.

Warner Brothers says in a statement Tuesday that Airman 1st Class Spencer Stone, U.S. Army Spc. Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler will star in "The 15:17 to Paris."

The film, which began production this week, follows the lives of the three friends from childhood to the evening when they helped subdue a suspected terrorist who opened fire inside a train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

The Sacramento-area men were vacationing in Europe when they tackled Ayoub El-Khazzani, a man who authorities said has ties to radical Islam. El-Khazzani had boarded the Paris-bound train with a Kalashnikov rifle, pistol and box cutter.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse
Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby 0:50

Watch: Pawtucket prospect edges Rainiers' Dan Vogelbach in Triple-A HR Derby

View More Video