July 12, 2017 2:32 AM

Japan TV sorry over Hitler T-shirt worn by talk show guest

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japan's public broadcaster NHK has apologized over a cartoon with Adolph Hitler's face that was printed on a T-shirt worn by a talk show guest.

The black T-shirt worn by entrepreneur Takafumi Horie also carried a "No war" message on one side and a peace symbol on a lapel. Horie was a guest Wednesday on NHK's "Afternoon Live" daily talk show.

The T-shirt has prompted complaints from viewers.

During the program, the NHK announcer and the show's co-host apologized.

Responding to a tweet asking about the Hitler cartoon, Horie said it was meant to be an anti-war message.

