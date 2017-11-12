Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at 94

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2009, file photo, Liz Smith leaves the Celebration of Life Memorial ceremony for Walter Cronkite at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. Smith, a gossip columnist whose mixture of banter, barbs, and bon mots about the glitterati helped her climb the A-list as high as many of the celebrities she covered, has died. Literary agent Joni Evans told The Associated Press she died in New York on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. She was 94. Stephen Chernin, File AP Photo