UK Scrabble group bans star player for breaking tile rule

The Association of British Scrabble players has banned one of its star players, Allan Simmons, for three years after an independent investigation concluded that he had broken the rules of the popular word game.
Simmons has authored books on Scrabble and contributed game coverage to The Times newspaper for many years. The Times first reported his ban from competition. The London-based newspaper says it will no longer use him as a contributor.
A committee member for the association, Elie Dangoor, said Monday that three independent witnesses saw Simmons put a hand with freshly drawn letter tiles back into a bag to draw more tiles — contrary to the rules.
Efforts to reach Simmons were unsuccessful. The Times quoted him saying he planned to concentrate on "more important things in life."
