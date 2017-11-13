Celebrities

Plans move ahead on updates to landmark Ford House estate

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich.

Plans are moving ahead for a new visitor's center and administration building at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in suburban Detroit.

A groundbreaking is planned Tuesday on the project, which is the second phase of a master plan to restore, reconstruct and rehabilitate the estate in Grosse Pointe Shores.

The new visitor center will be a two-story building at the location of the estate's current visitor's center. The new administration building will bring all Ford House operations into the same location. Those involved say it's the first major alteration to the estate in 25 years.

Edsel Ford was the son of auto pioneer Henry Ford. The Ford House was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2016.

