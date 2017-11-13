Rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.
Rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. Matt Rourke AP Photo
Rapper Meek Mill arrives at the criminal justice center in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. A Philadelphia judge has sentenced rapper Mill to two to four years in state prison for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. Matt Rourke AP Photo

Celebrities

Hundreds rally in support of imprisoned rapper Meek Mill

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:09 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Hundreds of people have gathered in Philadelphia to protest rapper Meek Mill's imprisonment on probation violations.

Celebrities and athletes spoke at the rally Monday evening near City Hall, including former 76er Julius Erving, Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins and rapper Rick Ross. Erving called Mill's sentence "excessive" and "cruel."

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison last week for violating probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

The prosecutor called for no prison time, but Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley said during the sentencing hearing that the 30-year-old musician had wasted several chances to clean up his act.

His lawyer has said he will appeal the decision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

    Carl Cassady performs his Elvis Presley show outside Texas Best Smokehouse in Italy, TX. While he knows he'll likely never make the big time, he says "This is my Nashville."

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream
Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound 1:11

Heavy rain, wind swamp South Sound
Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser' 1:58

Peteren shares thoughts on Stanford loss: 'I'm a bad loser'

View More Video