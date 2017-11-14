Mountain West weighs TV money versus controlling game times

FILE - In this July 22, 2014, file photo, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson speaks during the Mountain West Conference football media day at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. At Wyoming, the trade-off the Mountain West is making for television is apparent. The Cowboys drew more fans to Memorial Stadium for afternoon games in September against Gardner-Webb and Texas State than they did for the Mountain West opener against Hawaii, which kicked off at 8:15 p.m. Mountain time. Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said the conference is crunching numbers to get a better handle how scheduling for TV affects other revenue sources. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Chase Stevens