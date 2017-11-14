Boston Red Sox great Bobby Doerr dies at 99

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2007, file photo, Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Bobby Doerr waves to the crowd at Fenway Park in Boston, prior to a baseball game between the Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. Doerr, a Hall of Fame second baseman who was dubbed the "silent captain" by longtime Red Sox teammate and life-long friend Ted Williams, has died. He was 99. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo