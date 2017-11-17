Celebrities

Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 08:15 PM

LOS ANGELES

A jury has found that a businesswoman must pay $5 million to singer Katy Perry and the archdiocese of Los Angeles, finding that the woman intentionally interfered with the sale to Perry of a hilltop property that was once a convent.

The jury found Friday that Dana Hollister should pay the archdiocese $3.47 million and Perry $1.57 million for interference with contractual relations and other misdeeds.

Perry has sought to buy the 8-acre hilltop property for $14.5 million. Her bid has the approval of Los Angeles' archbishop.

But Hollister stepped in and purchased the property from two nuns who had lived there. A judge has voided that sale, saying the archdiocese had the right to sell the property, not the nuns.

Perry is still working out the terms of the sale.

