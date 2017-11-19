FILE - This Oct. 8, 2014 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections shows Charles Manson. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83.
Celebrities

The Latest: Plans for Manson's remains 'undetermined'

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:17 PM

LOS ANGELES

The Latest on the death of Charles Manson (all times local):

11 p.m.

Prison officials say it's "undetermined" what will happen with the remains of cult leader Charles Manson.

Manson died Sunday night after nearly a half-century behind bars. He was 83.

Vicky Waters, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Corrections, says there will be an autopsy even though "obviously it's natural causes."

Prison officials previously said he had no known next of kin. State law says that if no relative or legal representative surfaces within 10 days, it's up to the department to determine what happens with the body.

It's unclear if Manson requested services of any sort.

Manson's followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969. The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

___

9:50 p.m.

Cult leader Charles Manson, whose followers killed actress Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, has died. He was 83.

A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections says Manson died of natural causes Sunday night.

The gory slayings horrified the world and revealed a violent underbelly of a counterculture that preached peace and love.

The killings occurred on successive August nights and terrorized the city of Los Angeles.

Tate, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was found stabbed repeatedly in her Hollywood mansion, along with several of her friends. Other victims included coffee heiress Abigail Folger and celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring.

The next night a wealthy couple was killed in a similar fashion.

Investigators learned Manson sent a group of disaffected young followers to commit murder as part of a twisted, quasi-religious belief that it would launch a race war.

