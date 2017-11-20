FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2013 file photo, Australian musician and screenwriter Nick Cave poses during a photo call promoting his new album 'Push the Sky Away' in Mexico City, Mexico. Cave said he is performing in Tel Aviv to take a stand against an international movement advocating for boycotts against Israel. Cave told reporters Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, he came under pressure to cancel his shows by the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel.
Celebrities

Palestinian activists angry at Nick Cave over Israel show

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 03:34 AM

JERUSALEM

Supporters of an international boycott movement against Israel have lashed out at rock star Nick Cave after he played in the Jewish state and accused the pro-Palestinian activists of trying to bully musicians.

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel called Cave's shows a "propaganda gift" that helps "art-wash" Israeli policies toward Palestinians.

Cave plays Monday in Tel Aviv after an almost sold out show there the night before.

The Australian musician said he faced pressure to cancel shows by the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel.

Cave said he wanted to take a "principled stand against anyone who wants to censor and silence musicians."

Some artists have canceled shows in Israel amid BDS pressure while many others continue to play.

