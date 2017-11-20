Celebrities

Jury selection beginning in Iran sanctions case

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:40 AM

NEW YORK

Jury selection is starting in a trial surrounding a conspiracy to help Iran evade economic sanctions without the star defendant, an international gold trader.

The case has strained diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Turkey. Lawyers for a banker who is a co-defendant of Reza Zarrab (RAY'-zah ZA'-rahb) were in Manhattan federal court Monday for the start of jury selection. But Zarrab was a no-show. He was arrested while visiting the U.S. in 2016. Zarrab is a citizen of Turkey and Iran.

Zarrab was not expected at the trial Monday because he had not participated in pre-trial activities for weeks. His lawyers have not commented.

Earlier this year, Zarrab hired former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey to try and broker a diplomatic solution to the case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly asked the U.S. to release Zarrab.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

    Carl Cassady performs his Elvis Presley show outside Texas Best Smokehouse in Italy, TX. While he knows he'll likely never make the big time, he says "This is my Nashville."

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream
Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 0:50

Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah
Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup 1:05

Huskies TE Dissly talks Vizcaino and The Apple Cup

View More Video