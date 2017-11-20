Actor Kenneth Branagh poses in the pressroom with the award for best performance by an actor in "Wallander" at the at the New York Hilton on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York.
Branagh, Friel among winners of International Emmy Awards

November 20, 2017 06:38 PM

NEW YORK

Kenneth Branagh won the International Emmy for Best Actor, while Anna Friel won the Best Actress trophy at the 2017 International Emmy Awards gala Monday night in New York.

Branagh and Friel were among 11 winning performers and programs spanning eight countries: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The awards are presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which represents more than 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of TV, including internet and mobile technology.

Branagh won for his role as Swedish detective Kurt Wallander in the popular BBC drama series "Wallander," which has won an American following on public television's "Masterpiece."

Friel was awarded for her performance as Sergeant Marcella Backland in the British series "Marcella" (which is available on Netflix).

The other winners include:

Arts: "Hip-Hop Evolution" (Canada).

Comedy: "Alan Partridge's Scissored Isle" (United Kingdom).

Documentary: "EXODUS: Our Journey to Europe" (United Kingdom).

Drama Series: "Mammon II" (Norway).

Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program: "Sr. Avila" (carried on HBO Latin America).

Non-Scripted Entertainment: "Sorry Voor Alles" ("Sorry About That"), (Belgium).

Short-Form Series: "The Braun Family" (Germany).

Telenovela: "Kara Sevda" ("Endless Love"), (Turkey).

TV Movie or Miniseries: "Don't Leave Me" (France).

In addition, the Emmy Directorate Award was presented to Emilio Azcarraga Jean, head of Grupo Televisa, the world's largest Spanish-language content provider as well as Mexico's largest broadcaster and pay-TV provider.

The evening was hosted by Iranian-American comedian-actor Maz Jobrani.

