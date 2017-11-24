Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying in a cryptic online post that he doesn’t “deserve a bullet.” Thurman starred in the Weinstein-produced films “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill” films. Photo by Evan Agostini