FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying in a cryptic online post that he doesn’t “deserve a bullet.” Thurman starred in the Weinstein-produced films “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill” films.
FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying in a cryptic online post that he doesn’t “deserve a bullet.” Thurman starred in the Weinstein-produced films “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill” films. Photo by Evan Agostini
FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying in a cryptic online post that he doesn’t “deserve a bullet.” Thurman starred in the Weinstein-produced films “Pulp Fiction” and the “Kill Bill” films. Photo by Evan Agostini

Celebrities

Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 11:39 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

Uma Thurman has wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — everyone except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a cryptic Instagram post Thursday , the actress wishes her followers a happy Thanksgiving, but adds, "except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators." She says she's "glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet."

Dozens of actresses have alleged Weinstein harassed or assaulted them, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. But Thurman has said she's waiting to speak when she's less angry.

She plays an assassin in the Weinstein-produced "Kill Bill." She also starred "Pulp Fiction," another of his films.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

    Carl Cassady performs his Elvis Presley show outside Texas Best Smokehouse in Italy, TX. While he knows he'll likely never make the big time, he says "This is my Nashville."

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream
What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains 4:49

What’s the difference between the ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘White Lives Matter’ movements? Tacoma columnist explains
Several injuries reported after car crashes into a Federal Way house 0:37

Several injuries reported after car crashes into a Federal Way house

View More Video