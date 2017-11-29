NBC News fires Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior

More Videos 2:31 Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep Pause 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:33 Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 0:52 Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:46 Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

