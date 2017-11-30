African music star in exile awaits real change for Zimbabwe

In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 photo, Zimbabwean dissident Thomas Mapfumo, Zimbabwe's most famous musician, pauses while speaking at his apartment in Eugene, Ore. As Zimbabweans celebrated the ouster of dictator Robert Mugabe, they danced on the streets to previously banned protest songs by one of the country’s most famous musicians, Mapfumo, a man jailed by the country’s former white rulers and hounded by the black government that succeeded them. Andrew Selsky AP Photo