Bali volcano grounds 'Stranger Things' star Brown on island

A villager cuts grass to feed his cows with a backdrop of the Mount Agung erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers

6 miles) from the volcano as it belches volcanic materials into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.