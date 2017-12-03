Celebrities

Detroit art museum exhibition explores concept of 'home'

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 04:09 AM

DETROIT

A new exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts is showcasing pieces that relate to the concept of "home."

The museum's exhibition titled "Making Home: Contemporary Art from the DIA" will be on display until June 6. The museum says the works "affirm and question common assumptions about domestic space, such as home as a symbol of comfort, belonging and permanency."

Among the artists are Carrie Mae Weems, whose photographs from "The Kitchen Table Series" show the influence of domestic space on shaping identity; and Hiroshi Sugimoto's "Sea of Japan, Hokkaido II," which glorifies the journeys of travel to and from home.

Other artists with work in the exhibition include Robert Rauschenberg and Tyree Guyton. Guyton is known for his "Heidelberg Project" in Detroit.

