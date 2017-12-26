Celebrities

Prince Harry to guest edit BBC show, interviewing Obama

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 11:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

Prince Harry is trying out life as a journalist by serving as guest editor on the BBC's flagship radio news program.

Harry is interviewing a number of figures including former President Barack Obama in the program broadcast on BBC Radio 4 on Wednesday.

He chose some of the topics and focuses on issues he has been involved in, including mental health and the military.

In the pre-recorded interview, Obama tells Harry that when he left the White House for the final time he had an overall feeling of "serenity" despite the sense that much was still unachieved.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Guest editors are a holiday tradition on the popular Radio 4 morning news program.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

    Carl Cassady performs his Elvis Presley show outside Texas Best Smokehouse in Italy, TX. While he knows he'll likely never make the big time, he says "This is my Nashville."

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream
How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus 1:21

How to wash fruits and vegetables to prevent norovirus
Fire rages in downtown Auburn 0:53

Fire rages in downtown Auburn

View More Video