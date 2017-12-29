Celebrities

Carmen Franco, only child of Spain's dictator, dies at 91

December 29, 2017

Carmen Franco, the only child of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, has died. She was 91.

Her grandson Luis Alfonso de Borbon confirmed her death in an Instagram post Friday. He did not give details.

In a recent interview with El Mundo newspaper, Carmen Franco revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Journalist Nieves Herrero, who published a novel last month about Franco's life based on interviews with her, wrote on Friday that she had died at her Madrid home after saying goodbye to loved ones.

General Francisco Franco joined a military uprising in 1936 and ruled Spain from the end of Spain's Civil War in 1939 until his death in 1975. His daughter married Spanish aristocrat Cristobal Martinez-Bordiu in 1950. They had seven children.

