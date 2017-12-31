Navajo filmmaker to start shooting WWII code talkers movie

In this undated image provided by Kody Dayish Productions, actor/director Kody Dayish performs on set in his film, "Unbroken Code," in Santa Fe, N.M. It's no secret that the Navajo code talkers played a significant role in the Allied powers' victory in World War II, said Dayish, a Navajo storyteller of Shiprock. Dayish's film of the code talkers' story will be shot entirely on the Navajo Nation and will feature mostly Navajo actors. Kody Dayish Productions via AP Kolin Dayish