Jerry Van Dyke, 'Coach' star and brother of Dick, dies at 86

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

January 06, 2018 02:05 PM

NEW YORK

The younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted sidekick in television's "Coach," has died in Arkansas. Jerry Van Dyke was 86.

Van Dyke's manager, John Castonia, said Van Dyke died Friday at his ranch in Hot Spring County. His wife, Shirley Ann Jones, was by his side. No cause was immediately known.

Until "Coach" came along in 1989, Van Dyke was best known to critics as the guy who had starred in one of television's more improbable sitcoms, 1965's "My Mother the Car."

