FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Catherine Deneuve attends the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala honoring Louis Vuitton artistic director of women's collections Nicolas Ghesquiere, at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Deneuve was among about 100 performers, scholars and others who signed an open letter published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, by the newspaper Le Monde saying the "legitimate protest against sexual violence" stemming from the Harvey Weinstein scandal has gone too far and threatens hard-won sexual freedoms.
French women rights activists denounce Deneuve's open letter

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 02:09 AM

PARIS

French women rights activists have denounced an open letter signed by movie star Catherine Deneuve and others that said say men are being unfairly targeted by sexual misconduct allegations.

In a text published on the Franceinfotv website Wednesday, feminist Caroline De Haas and over 30 activists strongly criticize the letter.

"This letter, it's a bit like the awkward work colleague or annoying uncle who doesn't understand what's happening", they say.

They say Deneuve and other signatories are using media exposure to make sexual violence appear "normal."

Deneuve was among about 100 performers, scholars and others who signed an open letter Tuesday saying the "legitimate protest against sexual violence" stemming from the Harvey Weinstein scandal has gone too far and threatens hard-won sexual freedoms.

