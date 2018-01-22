Celebrities

Poetry, music by women of color kicks off Arab museum series

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 03:07 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

A Detroit-area performance of poetry and music by two women of color serves to mark Black History Month and kick off the Arab American National Museum's concert series.

The Dearborn museum's Global Fridays series starts its latest season Feb. 9 with "Women Writers Resist!" It features Aja Monet, a poet of Cuban American descent, and the jessica Care moore Quartet, a group whose namesake is a Detroit-born poet, performance artist and producer.

Organizers say Monet and moore, who capitalizes only her middle name, will speak before the concert about the challenges of navigating the arts industry as black women. An open-mic session for poets, rappers and singer-songwriters follows their performances.

Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for the general public.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

    Carl Cassady performs his Elvis Presley show outside Texas Best Smokehouse in Italy, TX. While he knows he'll likely never make the big time, he says "This is my Nashville."

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream 3:53

Roadside rock 'n' roller living his Elvis dream
St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational 1:48

St. Germain, Yacapin lead Curtis to wrestling title at Willie Stewart Invitational
Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:56

Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia

View More Video