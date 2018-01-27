FILE - In this April 22, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales, shaking hands with the president, as they arrive at Kensington Palace in London. US President Donald Trump has wished Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle well and says he is not aware of having received an invitation to their royal wedding in May.
Trump wishes royal couple well amid uncertain wedding invite

By GREGORY KATZ Associated Press

January 27, 2018 04:18 PM

LONDON

President Donald Trump says Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, look like a "lovely couple" and he doesn't know if he's been invited to their May wedding.

Trump told Britain's ITV News in an interview conducted in Davos, Switzerland to be broadcast Sunday that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favorable to the United States are reached.

The president's interviewer, Piers Morgan, told Trump that Markle backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has called him "divisive."

Trump replied: "Well, I still hope they're happy." Kensington Palace says invitations to the royal wedding haven't been sent out yet. There has been speculation that Harry might invite former President Barack Obama.

