utah digest

UTAH ALCOHOL SALES
SALT LAKE CITY — In Mormon dominated Utah where alcohol is frowned upon, liquor sales keep going through the roof each year. The nearly $428 million in alcohol sales last year set a record again, likely fueled by continued population growth and people who do drink consuming more. By Brady McCombs. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1 p.m. MDT.
TOP STORIES:
MISSING PALLAS CAT
SALT LAKE CITY — A small mountain cat was on the loose at the Salt Lake City zoo on Monday, marking the second animal escape there in two years. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: About 400 words by 2:30 p.m.
PORTABLE CLASSROOMS-SAFETY CONCERNS
SALT LAKE CITY — Portable classrooms used by hundreds of students every day could be risky for kids without a set of uniform standards, architects and civil engineers tell The Salt Lake Tribune. SENT: 280 words, AP photos.
REFER:
MAUI CRASH TWINS
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A murder trial began Monday for a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister. SENT: 250 words. With AP photo.
WILD HORSES-NEVADA LAWSUIT
RENO, Nev. — Animal rights activists are suing to block what they say is an unprecedented federal plan to capture thousands of wild horses over 10 years in Nevada without the legally required environmental reviews intended to protect the mustangs and U.S. rangeland. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 130 words. SENT: About 600 words, with AP Photos.
STATE OF THE UNION-CONGRESS
President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, but he won't be the only one trying to send a message. A look at some of the ways lawmakers are using the speech to make a point. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 720 words.
With:
—STATE OF THE UNION — GUESTS — President Donald Trump's guests for his State of the Union speech include an Ohio welder who has benefited from his tax overhaul and the parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to be killed by MS-13 gang members.
SPORTS:
FBC--SIGNING DAY
The first second signing day in major college football is approaching, and the agenda for college programs this January has been filling a handful of open spots in the 2018 class while getting a running start on 2019 and beyond. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 850 words, with photos, by 3 p.m.
OLY--SBD-HALFPIPE DANGER
ASPEN, Colo. — Iouri Podladtchikov's scary crash into the halfpipe at the Winter X Games offered a jarring reminder about the dangers of snowboarding a mere two weeks before the start of the Olympics. By Eddie Pells and Pat Graham. SENT: 840 words AP Photos.
OLY-FIG--RIPPPON-PENCE
Figure skater Adam Rippon insists he has no interest in "picking a fight" with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been chosen by the White House to lead the U.S. delegation at the Winter Olympics. He's not backing away from his beliefs, though. The 28-year-old Rippon, who is openly gay, recently criticized Pence's highly visible role in the Pyeongchang Games during an interview with USA Today. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 670 words.
SKI-VONN'S UNFINISHED BUSINESS
Lindsey Vonn couldn't wiggle her fingers or move her wrist. Understandably, she wanted to be reassured everything would be OK. A crash during training had left her screaming, then passing out from the pain, on the side of a Colorado mountain, 15 months ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Just one of a series of serious injuries that has interrupted the American's illustrious ski career, this required delicate surgery to insert a plate and more than a dozen screws into her broken right arm while trying to avoid nerve damage. By Howard Fendrich and Pat Graham. SENT: 1,065 words.
SUPER BOWL ADS
NEW YORK— After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear to be pulling back from themes of unity in favor of in-game stunts and ads that aim for the heart — and in some cases even lower. By Mae Anderson. SENT: 890 words.
SUPER BOWL ADS-GLANCE — Advertisers including Budweiser, M&Ms, Groupon and others have begun to release their ads ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to try to drum up some buzz. It's a crucial time to capture attention since marketers spend $5 million per 30-second spot for airtime alone. By Mae Anderson. SENT: 275 words, photos.
SUPER BOWL-ENTERTAINMENT
NEW YORK— Snoop Dogg will be celebrating Super Bowl week with two of his favorite things: women and worship. The rapper, who is working on a gospel album, will headline both the BET's annual pre-Super Bowl gospel concert and the Playboy party. Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Pink, Imagine Dragons, Cardi B, Post Malone, the Chainsmokers, Dave Matthews Band, Migos, Ellie Goulding and others are also playing shows ahead of the Big Game in Minnesota. By Music Writer Mesfin Fekadu. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be expanded.
IN BRIEF:
— BODY-COAL BIN-GREEN BURIAL — A Utah man who said he buried his 90-year-old mother in a basement coal bin after promising to give her a natural burial has been sentenced to probation.
— FEMALE STATE SENATOR-STATUE— Utah woman who defeated her polygamist husband to become the nation's first female state senator could soon be headed to the U.S. Capitol.
— PRISON RELOCATION — Utah state officials the original estimate for the new state prison was $860 million, but that figure had never been discussed publicly until last week when lawmakers grilled prison relocation officials about rising costs of the project.
— CAR IN EMBANKMENT — A Spanish Fork woman is recovering after her car rolled down into an embankment in northern Utah.
