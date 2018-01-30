FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Daniels who had previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened. A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client’s statement on Jan. 30, 2018. Daniels’ real name is Stephanie Clifford.
Amid publicity tour, porn star denies affair with Trump

By JEFF HORWITZ and JAKE PEARSON Associated Press

January 30, 2018 04:27 PM

NEW YORK

An adult film star who previously alleged an extramarital affair with Donald Trump now says in a statement the affair never happened.

A lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels confirmed his client's statement Tuesday. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Clifford has been on a publicity tour in recent weeks amid news of the alleged 2006 tryst with the president. She is scheduled to appear Tuesday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Her publicist hasn't answered questions about the statement.

Clifford has sought to tell her story before, in 2011 and again during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Trump's personal lawyer brokered a $130,000 payment to Clifford in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing it.

Trump's lawyer has denied any affair.

