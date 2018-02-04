Kylie Jenner announces birth of 'healthy,' 'beautiful' girl

FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. In an Instagram post Sunday, Feb. 4, Jenner announced the birth of her baby girl born Thursday. It’s the first child for the 20-year-old reality television star and the 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott. Photo by Evan Agostini