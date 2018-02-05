FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo Snoop Dogg cheers during the first half of an NFL football wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons in Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg says he has the back of a California high school basketball player suspended from her team for posting a photo of the rapper holding what appears to be a marijuana cigarette. The Fresno Bee reported Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, that the rapper urged the student's lawyers to contact his representatives.
Celebrities

Snoop Dogg backs California student suspended over post

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 05:07 PM

FRESNO, Calif.

Snoop Dogg says he has the back of a California high school basketball player who was suspended from her team for posting a photo of the rapper holding what appears to be a marijuana cigarette.

The Fresno Bee reported Monday that the rapper urged the student's lawyers to contact his representatives.

The student's family sued the Sierra Unified School District last month, alleging that Sierra High School near Fresno violated 18-year-old Racquel Alec's free expression rights.

The district says Alec's posting violated its ban against students engaging in drug propaganda. Superintendent Melissa Ireland says the school acted appropriately.

The school said the senior was kicked off the team last year for fighting. She was allowed to play this year after promising to stay out of trouble.

