Drake visits Miami homeless shelter for women, kids

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Drake accepts the award for favorite artist - rap/hip-hop at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake made a surprise stop at a Florida homeless shelter for women and children, bringing a $50,000 check and toys and games for the kids. The Grammy-award winner stopped at Miami's Lotus Village on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, to support families who moved into the nonprofit's new shelter one week ago. Drake passed out $150 Target gift cards for the female residents. Photo by Matt Sayles