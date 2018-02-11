'Peter Rabbit' team apologizes for making light of allergies

FILE - This image released by Columbia Pictures shows Peter Rabbit, voiced by James Corden and Cottontail in a scene from "Peter Rabbit." The filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online. Sony Pictures said Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in a statement the film "should not have made light" of a character being allergic to blackberries "even in a cartoonish" way. Sony via AP, File Columbia Pictures